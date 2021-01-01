Amana 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control in Gold/Black

COOLING, PLAIN AND SIMPLE: Your home is your sanctuary, and you want to be comfortable. You don?t need complicated machines with fussy features to keep you cool. What Amana gives you in this portable air conditioner is a simple, reliable, 10,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,500 BTU (DOE) portable air conditioner to cool your bedroom, home office, family room, or other small to medium room up to 300 sq. ft.EASY TO MOVE: You don?t want to lift a 54lb air conditioner, so we?ve included 4 easy-rolling casters and integrated side handles for your convenience. The 4 ft. exhaust hose and window venting kit are also easily transferable from room to room, and adjustable for windows 24? to 36?. Finally, a 5.9 ft. grounded power cord gives you placement flexibility and added safety from shock hazards.POWER LOSS PROTECTION: You have enough things to worry about after a power outage. Restarting your air conditioner and reconfiguring your settings shouldn?t be one of them. With the Amana automatic restart function, your unit will turn back on and continue operating at your desired settings once power is restored.EASY-SET CONTROLS: This Amana portable air conditioner?s control panel features large, easy to read, and easy to press buttons that make operation effortless. The on-board controls are backed up by a simple to use remote control with words instead of icons. Auto-swing top louvers deliver better air distribution. Your unit cools what you want, when you want, and how you want.CLEAN FILTER REMINDER: You?ve got a lot to remember ? deadlines, birthdays, grocery lists, doctor appointments. Remembering to clean your air conditioner filter shouldn?t have to be another item on your checklist. Amana?s automatic ?clean filter? reminder lights up after 360 hours of operation, prompting you to remove and wash the filter to maintain optimal performance.10,000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard) portable air conditioner with caster wheels for easy movement6500 BTU (DOE 2017 Standard)5.9-ft. LCDI power cord with 3-prong grounded plug uses 115V electrical outletCools a room up to 300 sq. ft. with up to 5 pints per hour dehumidificationOn-board electronic control panel with digital displayRemote control with LCD display and auto-swing optionAuto-swing louvers with multiple air direction control delivers better air distribution3 cooling speeds and 3 fan speeds for cooling flexibilitySleep mode gradually increases room temperature after being activatedProgrammable 24-hour on/off timer cools on your scheduleLoss of Power Protection remembers all settings when power is interruptedAuto-restart automatically restarts the unit when power is restoredRemovable and washable mesh filter with 360-hour "clean filter" reminderWindow venting kit with exhaust hose included for easy setupEnergy Efficiency Ratio (EER): 8.87U.L. listed