10,000 BTU Energy Star Through the Wall Air Conditioner with Remote

This through the wall air conditioner maker provides a perfect cooling option for areas of your home that may not have adequate air conditioning or when central air conditioning is not an option. It is ideal for new construction, replacing old units, retrofits, or applications where a window installation is not an option. With models ranging from 8000 to 14000 BTU capacity in cool only or with supplemental heat, the through the wall air conditioner has a model for your application. Note: This unit requires a sleeve for installation. SKU: WTCSLV.