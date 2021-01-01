From shason textile
Shason Textile 45" x 1 yd 100% Cotton Zigzag Apparel Fabric, Red and White
Cotton fabric is perfect for crafting, variety quilting and sewing needs. Greatly used for shirts, bathrobes, bathmats, and towels. Commonly used to make bed sheets, blankets, and duvets. Perfect for beginner and advanced craft makers. Cotton fibers are soft, cool and known as breathable fibers and absorbent. They are commonly used for fabric printing, mask making, shirts, blouses. Perfect for warm climates and hot weather.