From bestonzon
1 set of Wall-mounted Alarm Clock Room Thermometer Alarm Clock for Office School
Advertisement
It can be put to the desktop, hanging design, convenient to hang a wall. Made from premium ABS material, so it can use for a longer time. Alarm snooze function, alarm rings for 2 minutes, snooze can be set countless times, snooze interval is 5 minutes. It combines beauty and practicality and looks very stylish and charming and creative. Very practical and novel, gift for your family, friends and others.