From pfister
Pfister 1/2" Tub & Shower Thermostatic Tub/Shower Valve Body Only Less Cartridge
Advertisement
Features:1-hole installationWARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Includes valve body only, cartridge must be purchased separatelyValve features integral screwdriver stopsSpecifications:Manufacturer Warranty: Pfister Pforever WarrantyInstallation:1-Hole Finish:Unfinished