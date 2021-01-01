From the sharper image
1/4" TRS Cable, [2-Pack 15FT] 1/4 Inch to 1/4 Inch 6.35mm Balanced Stereo Audio Cable for Studio Monitors, Mixer, Yamaha Speaker/Receiver, Black
Professional series stereo plugs, connect instruments such as synths, keyboards, guitars and other professional audio equipment 24k Gold Plated connector, soft PVC jacket, strong and durable, good thick, but flexible The Housing for highstrengthzincalloy die-castingpolishedblackspraypaint, attractiveanddurable High quality noise free performance, locks with worry-free 2-years warranty Package include: 2 x15 Feet 6.35mm to 6.35mm stereo audio cable