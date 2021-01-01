From rubbermaid
Rubbermaid 1-Step Steel Step Stool with 225 lb. Load Capacity Type II Duty Rating
Access out-of-reach items in your kitchen, bathroom, office or garage with this Rubbermaid 1-step steel step stool. Rated for up to 225 lbs., it features a durable round tube steel frame and spacious steel platform with reliable traction. It sets up in moments by simply folding out; the top step automatically locks into place. You’ll feel comfortable on this step stool, because it includes large, non-slip and non-marring feet for added stability. With a slim profile, it is easy to store.