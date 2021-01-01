ROHL 1-Spray Patterns 6 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head in Polished Chrome

ROHL brings the spa experience home with its exclusive and complete shower offering. Showerheads that deliver a decadent deluge. Hand showers and body sprays immerse the body in soothing rejuvenation. ROHL offers a variety of ADA compliant grab bars for the bathroom and shower which meet all ADA standards for accessible design. Shower selections with style and quality that define authentic luxury and accessories that add a finishing touch to any decor. ROHL Shower packages feature coordinating showerheads, hand showers, body sprays, valve trims and valve options. Customers can select designs from ROHL's signature collections to achieve the aesthetics and performance they desire-from ornate English character to sleek modern lines and everything in between. Color: Polished Chrome.