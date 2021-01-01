Hansgrohe 1-Spray 47 in. Single Wall Mount Handheld Adjustable Shower Head in Chrome, Grey

Design: The hansgrohe shower collection provides versatility in the way you shower. There is a showerhead for everyone, with spray modes ranging from massage to a gentle rain experience. High quality German engineering brings the pleasure of a spa shower into your own bathroom with the hansgrohe and shower collection. Maintenance: Products that function perfectly are essential. To ensure that they do, every hansgrohe product is 100% water tested. hansgrohe showerheads feature silicone spray nozzles that optimize water flow performance, resist mineral deposit build-up, and are designed to be easily wiped clean. Installation: Must be wall mounted. Standard 1/2 in.pipe connection. Showerarm mount and hose sold separately. Please comply with all local, state, and federal plumbing codes and regulations. Installation instruction link below. Customer Support: customerservice@hansgrohe.com : 1 (800) 334-0455 : Limited Lifetime Warranty : Installation / User Guide / Warranty PDF links below. Color: Chrome.