Delta 1-Spray 5.4 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Rain H2Okinetic Shower Head in SpotShield Brushed Nickel

Replacing your shower head is one of the quickest, simplest upgrades you can make to your shower. Our shower heads feature a wide range of styles and innovations, and install in less than 20 minutes - no special tools required. Delta H2Okinetic Showers look different because they are different. Using advanced technology, H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique pattern, giving you 3X the coverage of a standard shower head. The end result is a shower that provides more coverage, more warmth and more intensity for a truly drenching shower experience. So go ahead and indulge, because now you can enjoy the feeling of more water without using more water. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard saving you money without compromising performance. Coverage measured in accordance with EPA WaterSense Specification for shower heads, March 4, 2010. Size: 7.25 In. Color: SpotShield Brushed Nickel.