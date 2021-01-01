From bestonzon
1 Set Smooth Interactive Toy Baby Cognitive Toy Educational Plaything for Children
Advertisement
Selected wood material, fine texture, durable and playable, tough and resistant to play. Directional and color cognitive toy, very beautiful and interesting. Develop your child's awareness of colors, and directions during the game. Develop a kid's intelligence and make your baby's brain smarter, funny and creative. Colors are brilliant but fresh, attract attention, enrich children's color cognition.