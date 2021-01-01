1 Set PE Rattan Sofa High Durability Rust-Proof Stainless Steel Super Soft Sofa Chair Set With Table For Yard

Description:Manufactured with high-grade wicker rattan weaving and powder coated steel, designed for resistance towards water, cracking, splitting, rot, fading and more so this furniture set can last you for years to come.Waterfall rounded armrests and ottomans edges are crafted for comfortable ergonomic support and contemporary feel that will add refinement to your backyard or garden.It is made of high quality rattan, polyester, sponge and stainless steel material.The set of patio furniture include 2 chairs, 2 ottomans and a table. Mix and match the chairs and ottomans as you please with the set allowing for 2 people to lean back and relax their legs on the matching ottomans or seat larger groups of up to 4 people outdoors.This product is suitable for home, household, dorm, garden, yard, etc.Item Name: Patio Furniture SetMaterial: Stainless Steel,Rattan,Sponge,PolyesterFeatures: Durability, UV Resistant, Rust-proofColor: BrownSize Details: Chair: 61cm x 68cm x 86cm/24.02" x 26.77" x 33.86" (Approx.)Ottomans: 67cm x 49cm x 40cm/26.38" x 19.29" x 15.75" (Approx.)Table: 45cm x 45cm x 43cm/17.72" x 17.72" x 16.93" (Approx.)Seat Cushion: 61cm x 5.5cm x 8.3cm/24.02" x 2.17" x 3.27" (Approx.)Chair Back Cushion: 59cm x 45cm x 8.3cm/23.23" x 17.72" x 3.27" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:2 x Chairs2 x Ottomans1 x Table