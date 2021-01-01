1 Set BBQ Grill with Tongs Durable Practical BBQ Grill Furnace End Holder for Outdoor

It is made of rust-resistant stainless steel, has no peculiar smell and is not easy to deform. This grill is easy to disassemble and reassemble, easy to clean, and can be reused. The foldable design is convenient for storage after use and saves space. The edge of the handle has been polished, so it is not easy to hurt your hands. The grill is suitable for barbecue activities and brings you a wonderful experience.