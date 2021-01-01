Bursting with flavor and loaded with Vitamin C, the fruit of the Valencia Orange Tree is unlike any other. Even better is the fact that it couldn’t be easier to grow. In fact, you could get fruit as soon as the first year from your Valencia Orange Tree. Especially since it’s nurtured from day one. Most big-box retailers ship bare-root…but when you order from Brighter Blooms, you get a healthy tree grown with care. Brighter Blooms 1-Quart White Valencia Orange Tree Fruit Tree in Pot | ORG-VOG-12_1QT