1 psc Floral & Botanical Trees Fully Hand Produced Trees Tree Wall Art for Living Room Hand-Painted Forest Oil Painting Framed Yellow Grove Artwork Au

Color:Beach Wall Art | Size:32x16inchBring the beach to you with this dreamy canvas artwork that captures these coastal seabird perching the shoreline in "The Tranquility by the Sea Shore" by professional artist.This dreamy seaside hand-painted oil painting captures a flock of seagulls standing amid the shoreline in a softly toned paint that offers a wonderful blend of cool evening colors in this wonderful wrapped canvas print.The source of the painting is a trip to the seaside, the scene in front of people can not forget, through bright and light colors outline a view of the sea.A perfect piece for your living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, or as a focal point at the end of a long hallway, this beautiful seaside moment is guaranteed to grab attention and conjure up fond memories of the beach.Made with hand-painted technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas painting with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus, your artwork fills the entirety of the canvas, eliminating the need for framing and making hanging a breeze.SPECIFICATION:Subject: Seascape paintingSize: 16 inch high x32 inch wide(40*80cm) (Custom order acceptable)Material: Professional acrylic/oil paints, canvas, hand-painted.Packing: This seabird wall art is wrapped on frames, bracket mounted, protected by plastic bags and carton box.FEATURES:Seagulls captured on the coastLightweight and easy to hangGallery wrapped canvasHandmade Acrylic/oil painting on canvas. Each work has a hand-painted rich texture.Due to hand-painting, no two will be exactly the same Size: 36.25'' H x 24'' W x 1.5'' D