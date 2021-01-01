Rizzy Home 1 Piece Duvet Cover In Charcoal And Charcoal - (Queen)

The Covington Linen Duvet is luxury at it's best! Linen fabric is made from the fibers of the flax plant and is stronger than normal cotton duvets. Not only is it smooth and cool to the touch but adds that look of sophistication to your master suite or guest room. Linen Fabric on both front and back of the duvet. The charcoal color is rich but not overwhelming. King size duvet size is 106" x 92". Duvet Sold individually and packaged in a Coordinating Cotton bag.