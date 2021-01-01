From canon

1 Black PG245XL + 1 Color CL246XL Ink Cartridge for Canon PIXMA MX490 MX492 MG2420 MG2520

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1 Black PG245XL + 1 Color CL246XL Ink Cartridge for Canon PIXMA MX490 MX492 MG2420 MG2520

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com