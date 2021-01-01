From vito

1 pcs USB 2.0 A Tomada Fêmea Para USB Micro 5 Pin Jack Fêmea Adaptador Conector Conversor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1 pcs USB 2.0 A Tomada Fêmea Para USB Micro 5 Pin Jack Fêmea Adaptador Conector Conversor

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com