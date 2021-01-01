From heat river tech ltd

1 pcs RF Coaxial 49ft Antenna Extension RP SMA/SMA Male Plug to RP SMA/SMA Female Jack Cable crimp Jumper RG58 15M

$23.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

1 pcs RF Coaxial 49ft Antenna Extension RP SMA/SMA Male Plug to RP.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com