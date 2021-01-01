1 PCS Protective Decal Sticker AntiScratch Vinyl Laptop Cover Skin for 13 135 inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 2 1 2019 2018 2017 Released for.

Only COMPATIBLE WITH 13.5 inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2019 Released) & Surface Laptop 2 (2018 Released) & Surface Laptop 1 (2017 Released); NOT COMPATIBLE WITH 15 inch Surface Laptop 3 (2019 Released), 13.5/15 inch Surface Book/ Book 2, Surface Pro 7 & Pro 6 & New Surface Pro 2017 & Pro 4 & Pro 3, 10 inch Surface Go. Please check the model of your equipment before ordering The sticker contains only the A side (Top Sticker), which does not include Bottom Side and Other Side. Equipment is not included Premium Performance: Waterproof, Dust-proof and Anti-Scratch Design can prevent liquid, dust, cigarette ash, biscuit crumbs and so on, to prolong your Surface Book's service life Perfectly fitted: Protect the device body from external force damage. Fashionable and Novel, make your Tablet more unique Repeatable Pasting: No residues will be left after removing the adhesive. Easy to install and remove & Special air-guided fib