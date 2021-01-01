From vito

1 pces usb 3.0 tipo um macho até angular a usb 3.0 um cabo adaptador de extensão de dados fêmea 24cm

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1 pces usb 3.0 tipo um macho até angular a usb 3.0 um cabo adaptador de extensão de dados fêmea 24cm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com