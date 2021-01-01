1 Pc Wood Bed Professional Premium Sturdy Durable Prime High Quality Wood Bed for Bedroom

Made from quality solid pine wood with hardwood slats. It's built to last. A distinctively rectangular shape with clean lines and gently curved right angles give the handsome bed a refined sense of contemporary style. Even more, its headboard offers understated visual appeal with its geometric pattern of large rectangles, created by vertical and horizontal stitching. Mattress can be put on the slats directly, abandon box springs, you can save more money and time. Headboard, footboard, instructions and all accessories are included, no additional tools required.