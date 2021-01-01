From hadley tech ltd

1 Pc New Digital Voltmeter Ammeter DC 100V 100A LED Amp Volt Meter + Current Shunt T0.05

$13.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

1 Pc New Digital Voltmeter Ammeter DC 100V 100A LED Amp Volt Meter.

