1 Pair Smooth Cool Fiber Helmet Ponytail Braids Dirty Braided Wig Helmet Pigtails

Made of high-quality materials, safe, odorless and durable. The cool braided wig design, small size, and bright colors make it look particularly attractive. The suction cup design, an easy installation method you like, can complete the installation work in a few seconds. It is suitable for most unisex helmets. Wearing a stylish wig helmet is very eye-catching. When not in use, this double ponytail wig piece is also easy to take care of, not easy to get knotted.