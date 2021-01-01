1 - Light Unique Linear LED Pendant

This LED chandelier is designed in a modern style. A simple light ring with a self-designed LED silicone light strip is more three-dimensional than other flat-top lights, creating a romantic and warm space. Suitable for indoor use, such as living room, bedroom, dining room, kitchen. The flexible silicone tube can have different shapes. You can design the shape of the lamp yourself so that the lighting has a unique, simple line, and outlines fashion and elegance. Suitable for indoor use, such as living room, bedroom, dining room, corridor. The warm light is close to the sun, with soft lighting effects and effective eye protection. Size: 47.2" H x 24" W x 24" D