Westinghouse 1-Light White Steel Exterior Wall Lantern Sconce with Clear Glass Panels

This Westinghouse lantern features an elegant white finish that highlights the minimal style of the clear glass panels. Steel construction gives the piece durability. A circular top with a loop finial sets off the lantern's rectangular body. The lantern's simple design complements traditional architecture especially well. The lantern mounts easily to any outdoor wall and is ideal for porches and entryways. Wherever you place it, you will enjoy the lantern's clear light and traditional look. The lantern is 8-1/4 in. x 4-1/2 in. (H x W), it extends 5-3/4 in. from the wall, and it measures 3 in. H from the center of the outlet box. Its round back plate has a 4-1/2 in. Dia. This Westinghouse lantern is UL listed for safety. It is backed by a 5-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.