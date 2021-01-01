1-Light Pine Trees Wall Sconce

A stunning nature inspired stand of Tall Pines is depicted while the mid-morning sun shines brightly over the trees. Warm ambient light is diffused beautifully through Silver Mica, which is complemented with Timeless Bronze finished accents and frame. The fixture is handcrafted in the Meyda manufacturing facility at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in the USA. Custom styles, designs and sizes are offered. Energy efficient lamping options are available. Item is a unique, handcrafted work of art. Natural variations, in the wide array of materials that, make every item a masterpiece of its own.