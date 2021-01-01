Globe Electric 1-Light Black Outdoor Indoor Pendant with Clear Glass Shade, Vintage Incandescent Bulb Included

With simple lines and a warm black finish, the 1-Light Outdoor Pendant adds a mid-century modern element to any space. The clear glass shade showcases the bulb of your choice so you can choose to use your pendant as a task light or as an ambient light. The matte black frame provides visual appeal and stands out in just the right way. Plus, the 12 in. pendant height and adjustable hanging chain is ideal to use inside your home in a kitchen or dining room. So many options.