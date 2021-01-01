1-Light Black Industrial Pendant Modern Warehouse Barn Pendant Light with Dome Shape

The 1-light mini pendant light features warehouse style shade in a classic black finish, adding a vintage industrial feel to your space. With its dome-shaped design, it is great for casual, transitional and industrial style decor. It installs easily with a 59 in. black hanging wire allowing you to create the ideal hanging length. Sloped ceiling is adaptable either. Suspended alone, in pairs or in multiples, hanging in rows or irregularly hanging up and down, this small chandelier with its unique design is sure to look fabulous in warehouse, barn, bar, entryway, kitchen island, dining room, living room, or any nook.