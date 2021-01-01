1-Light Dimmable Black Armed Sconce

This 1-light wall light features a lantern hook, a trapezoidal metal frame in a black finish, and the x-shape strips surrounding the seeded glass shade, which shows the perfect combination of retro and contemporary stylish. The lantern hook first designed for function adds a classical flair. And the thick seeded glass shade not only can protect the bulb inside from wind and wet but also can cast off delicate warm light to your space. This charming art piece is an ideal outdoor and indoor addition to decorate and brighten your porch, front door, foyer, garage, country yard, corridor.