Globe Electric 1-Light Dark Bronze Outdoor Indoor Wall Lantern Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade, Vintage Incandescent Bulb Included

The minimalist design of the 1-Light Outdoor Wall Sconce creates the perfect light to welcome you and your guests' home. Strikingly crafted, the vintage square backplate is accented by a clear glass shade for a timeless vintage fixture perfect for a range of sophisticated decor. The dark bronze finish brings a playful element to make this a truly versatile piece. Adding to this versatility, the 8 in. H lets you place this sconce anywhere you like throughout your home - outside or inside. The options are endless.