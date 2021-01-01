From bulbrite
Bulbrite 1-Light Black Contemporary Pendant Socket and Canopy with Incandescent 60W Water Bottle Shaped Light Bulb
Bulbrite Contemporary Pendant - Black socket and canopy with 10' Black and white chevron cord Bulbrite contemporary pendants come in a variety of finishes and cord colors. With black, white, gunmetal and warm gold finishes, these pendants bring a detailed and clean design to your space. Combined with Bulbrite's 60W Water Bottle Shaped Grand Nostalgic Spiral the result is a simple and brings life to any room.