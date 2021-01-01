1 - Light Cluster Square LED Flush Mount

Features:50/60Hz electronic multi-voltage 120-277V driver is includedMount to 3.5”- 4” recessed round junction boxSlim aluminum luminaire with ultra thin 1.5" profileProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: ClusterFixture Shape: Square / RectangleLight Direction: AmbientFinish: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 50000Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Country of Origin: AustriaShade Required: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: What is UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight (Size: 3" H x 24" W x 24" D): 23Overall Product Weight (Size: 3" H x 32" W x 32" D): 27Canopy Included: NoCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging) (Size: 3" H x 24" W x 24" D, 3" H x 32" W x 32" D): 3Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 3" H x 24" W x 24" D, 3" H x 32" W x 32" D): 3Body Width - Side to Side (Size: 3" H x 24"