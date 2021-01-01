Westinghouse 1-Light Ceiling Fixture Polished Brass Interior Flush-Mount with Frosted Swirl Glass

With a polished brass finish and frosted swirl glass, this Westinghouse 1-light flush-mount interior ceiling fixture adds an elegant touch to any room. The gleaming base and finial stand in handsome contrast to the flowing, matte glass. The fixture mounts flush, allowing it to work well with low and height ceilings alike. No matter where you place it, you will enjoy the stately presence of this fixture. The fixture's compact design makes it ideal for smaller spaces. The fixture is 5-7/8 in. H x 11 in. in diameter. It uses 1 medium-base light bulb, 60-Watt maximum (not included). This Westinghouse interior fixture is UL listed for safety. It is backed by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.