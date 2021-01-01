Lumino 1 Inch Bronze Sabrina, Double Curtain Rod Set, 42-120" Width

This elegant pattern of mosaic is a modern design of the Lumino 1 inch diameter Sabrina Double Drapery Rod in a high quality bronze finish is sure to enhance any window or sliding door. It is compatible with pocket or grommet style curtains, sheers or swags, works well with drapery clips (sold separately) and features an expandable width of 42 to 120 inches. The 5/8-inch back rod easily holds a wide range of sheer and lightweight panels, which accent heavier front panels and adds an additional layer of privacy for your home (all draperies sold separately). Each finial offers an array of color in bronzes as the mosaic material catches the light with a beautiful high quality bronze finish. The finish coordinates flawlessly with existing furniture pieces, lighting, fixtures and adds warmth to any room. Included with this set is a 1 inch metal rod, 5/8” back rod, two decorative Sabrina finial end pieces, decorative back rod finials, three sturdy mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors and installation instructions. The bracket projection (from wall to end of bracket) is 4.5 inches. The tools you will need for the installation: pencil, tape measure, drill or screw driver. Clean/dust with a slightly damp or dry cloth.