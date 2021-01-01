1 Inch LEDme Electonic Recessed Downlight - 20 Degree Adjustment from Vertical - Square - LED252E by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (HR-LED211E-35-BN)

The 1 Inch LEDme Electonic Recessed Downlight - 20 Degree Adjustment from Vertical - Square - LED252E by WAC Lighting will charm customers with its simple aesthetic while providing powerful, adjustable accent lighting. The trim comes in a square shape, as well as several metallic or solid colored finish for visual customization options within a contemporary industrial scheme. The light can be adjusted vertically up to 20 degrees, giving the otherwise austere piece flexible orientation options. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Brushed Nickel