From cl by laundry
25mm / 1 inch Composite AMPS Adapter Plate for Industry Standard Dual Ball Socket mounting arms
This 25mm / 1-inch / B size AMPS Plate is made out of a sturdy composite material and is compatible with all industry standard 1 inch / 25 mm mounting arms. Ball joints are coated in a rubber material. COMPATIBILITY: Commonly used with IBBZ-33921 or IBBZ-33791 and other industry standard 25mm / 1 inch dual ball mounts / arms. Use with Bizmount series mounts or any other 1-inch / 25mm / B size industry standard compatible mount. FEATURES: a 30mmx38 mm industry standard 4 hole pattern (=AMPS) that will work with all industry standard AMPS adapter plates and vehicle specific mounts. INCLUDES: 25mm / 1-inch Composite AMPS adapter plate, a set of 4 screws, and VHB mounting adhesive