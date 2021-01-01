1 Inch CafÃ© Table Round, Wood Top by Emeco - Color: Black - Finish: Grey - (1 INCH CTRD36ASH DARK PC)

The 1 Inch CafÃ© Table Round, Wood Top from Emeco is a piece designed by Jasper Morrison for ease of use in one's daily life. A strong, lightweight construction and a refined silhouette highlight the flexibility of the table inside or outside. Its wooden tabletop creates a timeless face for the piece, marked by rustic, organic striations. An aluminum base interplays beautifully with the natural quality of the tabletop through its flat graphic surfaces. The table appears in a striking pose of clean curves in any desired placement. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Ash