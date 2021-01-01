Our Pet Life Folding Zippered Casual Carrier with bottle holder is our most popular of all. This Carrier zippers all around and folds in half, then Velcro's in place. This Carrier is AIRLINE APPROVED and features a Velcro pouch holder great for snacks and belongings. Next to the pouch is a Bottle Holder with an adjustable strap located on top. You may carry both through the included over the shoulder straps or by the handle. Great for Airports! This carrier also contains Thinsulate thermal heat retention technology inside the included washable Sherpa pad. ??SIZING DIMENSIONS: (INCHES) L x W x H ?MD: 16 x 10.2 x 9.8?LG: 18.1 x 10.1 x 10.5 Pet Life 18.1-in x 29.9-in x 16.9-in Purple Collapsible Nylon Extra Small Dog/Cat Bag | B5PDMD