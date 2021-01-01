Advertisement
Steelworks zinc-plated solid flats are designed for projects where rusting may occur and painting is not required. Zinc-plated steel gives the steel a clean, bright look while also protecting it from rust. Manufactured in the USA with low carbon steel. Commonly used for support braces, safety guards, gate latches and ladder hangers. Processing methods include drilling, machining, sawing, punching and forming. Steel that is zinc plated should not be welded due to toxic fumes. Steelworks 1-in x 6-ft Interior/Exterior Zinc-Plated Steel Solid | 11211