Advertisement
These poplar boards are ideal for craft and hobby projects. Stain grade poplar, ready for light sanding and stain of choice. Natural characteristics like color variation in each board. Common Size: 1-in x 4-in x 4-ft. Actual Size: 0.75-in x 3.5-in x 4-ft. Combine with other moulding to create a unique build-up pattern. Great for DIY furniture and projects. Square on all four sides makes this board ideal for shelving. Lowe's 1-in x 4-in x 4-ft Square Unfinished Poplar Board | POPSRL104SU04