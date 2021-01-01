Everbilt 1 in. x 36 in. Aluminum Angle Bar with 1/16 in. Thick

Advertisement
Perfect for building bicycle racks, bed frames, motor mounts and many more projects where a metal angle is commonly utilized. There are several types of common angles including: flat, flat offset hole, punched hole, slotted whole and slotted offset hole. The best option for metal racks, storage shelving, garage door track frames and corner bracing is the slotted and punched whole angle option. Everbilt exclusively offers a variety of sizes to suit the individual needs of your job or project.