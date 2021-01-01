Ekena Millwork 1 in. x 19-5/8 in. x 19-5/8 in. White PVC Franklin EnduraWall Decorative 3D Wall Panel

PVC panels are an economical substitute for more pricey wallpaper or traditional wall-covering materials. Our panels are durable, offering a lifetime of beauty. With so many design applications and pattern styles available, every home decor can be elevated with these unique, distinctive panels. For a high-end upgrade to your space, it's as easy as 1,2,3..simply layout the pattern for your intended space, install with construction adhesive and nails and then paint. Because the wall panels are PVC, they are waterproof and dent resistant. Put them inside or outside, just attach to any flat surface. Color: White.