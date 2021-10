1 in. x 11-1/2 in. x 54 in. solid unfinished white oak stair treads will add value to any home or business. White Oak is the perfect hardwood for stair treads and flooring because of its impact-resistance. White oak has an appealing grain and light color that can be enhanced by any stain or varnish. These White Oak treads provide the perfect modern or farmhouse look that so many desire.