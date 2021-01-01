From streamline

Streamline 59.1-in W x 28.3-in L Glossy White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | N1100BL

$1,028.57
In stock
Soak in relaxation in this Streamline 59 vintage style clawfoot tub. This White exterior tub with Black claw feet will accentuate any bathroom. This timeless tub has a Chrome drain and can hold up to 50 gallons of water. This bathtub does NOT have an overflow installed. No overflow can be installed on this bathtub. Streamline 59.1-in W x 28.3-in L Glossy White Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Clawfoot Soaking Bathtub | N1100BL

