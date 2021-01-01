18.1-in. W Above Counter White Vessel For 3H8-in. Center Drilling

This vessel features a square shape with a modern style. This product is made for above counter installation. DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This vessel is designed for a 3h8-in. faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the center.Comes with an overflow for safety. This vessel features 1 sink. This vessel is made with ceramic. The primary color of this product is white and it comes with chrome hardware.Smooth non-porous surface; prevents from discoloration and fading. Double fired and glazed for durability and stain resistance. 1.75-in. standard USA-Canada drain opening. 18.1-in. Width (left to right).