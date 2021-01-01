From project source
Project Source 1-in Slat Width 59-in x 64-in Cordless White Vinyl Light Filtering Mini Blinds | PS-LF-CDLS-5964
1-in white light filtering cordless blind allows for privacy while gently filtering the sun light. Vinyl material is flexible and easy to clean. Safe, cordless solution for homes with children and pets. Gently filters light. Color matched head rail provides a finished look. Easy installation, hardware included. To adjust height, lift or lower from the bottom. Wand tilt allows for easy light control. Actual width is 1/2 inch less than size stated.