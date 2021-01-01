From project source
Project Source 1-in Slat Width 52-in x 64-in Cordless White Vinyl Light Filtering Full-View Standard Mini Blinds | CCDLF5464-52
Advertisement
This light filtering mini blinds provide you with more control over the amount of light entering the room, it also provides insulation and privacy. Cordless mini blinds are a safer window product for homes with young children or pets. Vinyl mini blinds are an ideal window covering product for high humidity areas like bathrooms, basements or kitchens. Easy to install with attached step-by-step instruction manual. Project Source 1-in Slat Width 52-in x 64-in Cordless White Vinyl Light Filtering Full-View Standard Mini Blinds | CCDLF5464-52