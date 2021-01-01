From ez-flo
EZ-FLO Chrome 1-handle Utility Faucet | 10895LF
Advertisement
The Self-Closing Single Basin Cold Water Faucet in Chrome is great for heavy-duty use and features a single-handle design for fast, easy water control. This faucet offers durability and a practical appearance with its solid brass construction and chrome finish. This faucet is for cold water use only and features a self closing valve. Lead-free compliant. Limited lifetime warranty. EZ-FLO Chrome 1-handle Utility Faucet | 10895LF