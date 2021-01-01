PPG 1-gal. #HDPCN29U Ultra-Hide Zero Crystal Clear White Satin Interior Paint

Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint is a durable, professional quality interior vinyl acrylic paint designed for new and repaint applications where speed of application is most important. Ideal for maintenance and facility management, this zero VOC*, low odor paint enables a space to be painted while occupied while delivering the durability that is required. Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint has good hide, touchup and application properties on walls, ceilings and trim surfaces. Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint is recommended for previously painted or primed interior wallboard, masonry, plaster, wood, or metal. *Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choices. Color: Crystal Clear White.